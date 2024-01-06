Ireland introduces Critical Skills Employment Permit for skilled workers

The potential beneficiaries are those with critical skills who require permission to work in the country. According to the Citizens Information Board, the scheme under the name ‘Critical Skills Employment Permit’ applies to countries outside the European Economic Area including the EU, Norway, Iceland and Liechtenstein, the United Kingdom, or Switzerland.

Ireland, with the programme, aims to address a shortage of skilled workers in the country with exists various sectors like production management, ICT, health and social services management, natural and social sciences, engineering, information technology, and telecommunications. Additionally, roles are available for health workers, teaching professionals, business and administrative professionals, architects, artistic and media professionals, design, sports and fitness, as well as sales and marketing. The Critical Skills Employment Permit is for skilled workers who are qualified in disciplines that are experiencing a deficit of qualifications and experience required for the proper functioning of the Irish econom





University Degrees No Longer Guarantees for Employment in Information Age, Warns JAMBJoint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) has warned that university degrees may no longer be guarantees for employment in this Information Age. JAMB Registrar, Prof Is-haq Oloyede, assured that only demonstrable skills will help job-seekers succeed.

Stakeholders Emphasize Digitalization and Technological Innovation for MSMEs in NigeriaCritical stakeholders are backing increased digitalization and technological innovation to optimise Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs) operations for effective service delivery and contributions to Nigeria’s socio-economic growth and development.

NUC Identifies 58 Illegal Universities in NigeriaThe National Universities Commission (NUC) has identified at least 58 illegal universities or satellite campuses operating in Nigeria, warning that Certificates obtained from the institutions will not be recognised for the purposes of compulsory one-year national service, employment, and further studies.

Rice Farmer Achieves Bumper Harvest After Training on Climate-Smart FarmingLaraba Muhammad, a rice farmer from Kano State, expresses her happiness after achieving a bumper harvest for the first time in five years. She credits her success to the skills acquired through the KSADP/Sasakawa farmers learning platform, which taught her climate-smart farming techniques and provided free extension services. The project aims to improve food security, alleviate poverty, create jobs, and mitigate conflicts.

Nigerian Female Boxer Adijat Gbadamosi Claims African TitleAdijat Gbadamosi, the first female Nigerian boxer to claim an African title, showcased her skills in a recent bout where she defeated Patience Mastara. Gbadamosi's powerful punches and feints have led her to fame from a young age on the streets of Lagos.

