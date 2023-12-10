West African Heads of Government Set Up New Committee to Negotiate with Niger Junta

The committee will consider easing sanctions on Niger based on the outcome of negotiations between the new committee and the Niger junta. West African heads of government resolved on Sunday to set up another committee to negotiate with the military junta in Niger, making it at least the third committee set up by the regional body, ECOWAS, to negotiate with military rulers who sacked President Mohamed Bazoum in a coup in July.

The new committee includes the presidents of Togo, Sierra Leone and Benin and will try to get a commitment to a short democratic transition from the Niger junta (CMSP) as well as secure the release of Mr Bazoum, his family and some of his associate





PremiumTimesng » / 🏆 3. in NG We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

West African Elders Forum urges caution in Liberia's election resultsThe West African Elders Forum (WAEF) Mission to Liberia has called for caution and restraint as Liberians wait eagerly for the final results of the November 14 presidential run-off elections which is currently being collated by the country’s National Electoral Commission (NEC).

Source: PremiumTimesng - 🏆 3. / 78 Read more »

Niger Junta Refuses to Release President Bazoum and Cabinet MembersThe military junta in Niger is recalcitrant and has refused to release President Mohamed Bazoum and members of his cabinet and family. The junta is also interfering with humanitarian activities allowed by ECOWAS. These issues were discussed at the 64th Ordinary Session of the ECOWAS Authority of Heads of State and Government in Abuja.

Source: PremiumTimesng - 🏆 3. / 78 Read more »

President Tinubu assures Niger Basin Authority of supportPresident Bola Tinubu assures the Niger Basin Authority of his support in combating challenges affecting water resources and food production. The Minister of Water Resources and Sanitation, Engr Joseph Utsev, made the statement on behalf of Tinubu during a working session in Abuja.

Source: vanguardngrnews - 🏆 5. / 75 Read more »

Two Suspects Arrested for Attempted ATM Card Swap in Niger StateTwo suspects have been arrested by police operatives attached to the Suleja Area Command in Niger State after they allegedly attempted to swap an Automated Teller Machine (ATM) card belonging to a female victim at a commercial bank in the town.

Source: GuardianNigeria - 🏆 1. / 94 Read more »

Burkina Faso and Niger to Quit G5 Anti-Jihadist Force in SahelThe military leaders of Burkina Faso and Niger announced their decision to quit the G5 anti-jihadist force in Africa's Sahel region, dealing a blow to the fight against insurgents. The G5, created in 2014, has had limited success, with Mali also leaving the force last year. Burkina Faso and Niger accused France of having too much influence in the organization. They will withdraw from all instances of the G5 Sahel, including the joint force, starting from November 29.

Source: GuardianNigeria - 🏆 1. / 94 Read more »

Former Niger State Governor reveals how he chased Boko Haram leaders out of the stateFormer Niger State Governor, Dr. Muazu Babangida Aliyu, shares his experience of chasing Boko Haram leaders out of the state during his first term. He emphasizes the importance of proper planning and budgeting to address security challenges and improve the country's socio-economic situation.

Source: LeadershipNGA - 🏆 4. / 77 Read more »