State Governors Fail to Account for N72bn Palliative Funds

The 36 state governments received a total sum of N72 billion from the federal government in August 2023 to provide palliatives for the people following the hardship occasioned by the removal of fuel subsidy. However, five months after the funds were released, the state governors are yet to account for the money or show any evidence of how it was utilised. The funds were meant to cushion the effects of the removal of fuel subsidy on the people, especially the vulnerable ones.

However, reports suggest that the funds have been largely mismanaged, misappropriated, or diverted by the state governments. The people are still faced with hardship as they struggle to make ends meet amid high cost of foods and services and rising inflation. The situation is worse now than it was five months ago when the federal government released the first tranche of the palliatives, worth N72 billion. The lack of transparency as well as improper utilisation of the funds by the state governors has led to widespread criticism from members of the public, who are calling for accountability





