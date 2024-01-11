N1.5 Trillion Debt Owed to Federal Highway Contractors to be Paid Off by Nigerian Government

The Federal Government has announced its intention to pay off the N1.5 trillion debt owed to contractors responsible for constructing federal highways nationwide. The Minister of Works, Sen. David Umahi, made this announcement during a meeting with the contractors in Abuja on Thursday. Umahi, who provided insight into the government’s plans to clear the debts, said that a verification committee had been established to screen contractors’ certificates and recommend payments.

The minister also stressed the importance of contractors being serious in executing government projects. Umahi assured the contractors that every verification with merit would be paid and mentioned the implementation of an automated payment system. He urged contractors to provide proof of how the debts were generated, noting that payments would be on a first-come, first-served basis





