Nigerian Entrepreneur Femi Otedola Acquires Shares in Dangote Cement

Femi Otedola, a distinguished Nigerian entrepreneur and investor, has announced a significant acquisition of shares in Dangote Cement, the only cement company in Nigeria with two export terminals, with a combined export capacity of eight million tons per annum. This strategic investment underscores Mr Otedola’s confidence in Dangote Cement’s potential to generate foreign exchange for the country and his dedication to supporting businesses that contribute to Nigeria’s economic resilience.

The businessman did not however disclose the volume of shares he acquired, although PREMIUM TIMES had exclusively reported that he bought N6 billion worth of stocks in the company.boasts an annual production capacity of 51.6 million tons across ten countries. This extensive footprint not only highlights the company’s dominance in the cement industry but also its crucial role in driving economic growth across the regio





PremiumTimesng » / 🏆 3. in NG We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Mr Otedola Donates N1 Billion to Lagos State Security Trust FundThe Executive Chairman of Geregu Power Plc., Mr Otedola, has donated N1 billion to the Lagos State Security Trust Fund (LSSTF) to improve security in Lagos State. The LSSTF provides equipment, training, and logistics to the police and other security agencies in the state.

Source: PremiumTimesng - 🏆 3. / 78 Read more »

Femi Adesina reluctantly accepted to serve as media adviser to former President BuhariFormer presidential spokesperson, Femi Adesina, has said he reluctantly accepted to serve as media adviser to the immediate past President, Muhammadu Buhari. Adesina stated that although he admired Buhari, he was relishing his positions as Managing Director of Sun Newspapers and President, Nigeria Guild of Editors, when he reluctantly took up the appointment as presidential spokesperson for Buhari.

Source: GuardianNigeria - 🏆 1. / 94 Read more »

Books by Femi Adesina and others presented to the public in AbujaFormer special adviser to President Buhari, Femi Adesina, presents his book 'Working with Buhari: Reflections of A Special Adviser, Media, and Publicity (2015-2023)' along with another book written by multiple authors. The event marks the first public appearance of former President Buhari and President Tinubu after the handover.

Source: PremiumTimesng - 🏆 3. / 78 Read more »

Bishop Kukah warns Nigerian President of consequences if he failsBishop Kukah warns the Nigerian President that neither God nor history will forgive him if he fails as president. He urges the president to take certain steps to make Nigeria better and end the instrumentalisation of religious, ethnic or regional identities.

Source: PremiumTimesng - 🏆 3. / 78 Read more »

Nigerian leaders urge peace and unity during Christmas seasonFormer vice president Atiku and former Senate President Lawan call on Nigerians to embrace love, unity, and prayer for a more peaceful and prosperous nation during the Christmas season.

Source: PremiumTimesng - 🏆 3. / 78 Read more »

Nigerian Female Boxer Adijat Gbadamosi Claims African TitleAdijat Gbadamosi, the first female Nigerian boxer to claim an African title, showcased her skills in a recent bout where she defeated Patience Mastara. Gbadamosi's powerful punches and feints have led her to fame from a young age on the streets of Lagos.

Source: PremiumTimesng - 🏆 3. / 78 Read more »