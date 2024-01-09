Nnamdi Kanu's N1bn suit against Nigerian government adjourned

A Federal High Court, Abuja, on Monday, adjourned a fresh N1 billion suit filed by Nnamdi Kanu, leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), against the federal government until 4 March for hearing. When the case was called, Mr Kanu, who was the applicant, was not represented in court while the defendants’ lawyers were in court.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Mr Kanu, through his lawyer, Aloy Ejimakor, had filed the latest suit for the enforcement of his fundamental rights while in detention. In the originating motion dated and filed 4 December, 2023, the applicant sued the Nigerian government, attorney-general of the federation (AGF), State Security Service (SSS) and its director-general as 1st to 4th respondents respectively. The suit was filed pursuant to Order II, Rules 1 & 2 of the Fundamental Rights Enforcement Procedure Rules 2009, among other





