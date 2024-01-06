Nigerian Government Exposes Illegal Tertiary Institutions on Christmas Day

While Nigerians joined Christians across the world to mark Christmas on 25 December 2023, the Nigerian government chose the day to, once again, expose some tertiary institutions it described as illegal, and advised students against patronising them.

Some of these illegal institutions include the University of Accountancy and Management Studies, operating anywhere in Nigeria; Christians of Charity American University of Science and Technology, Nkpor, Anambra State or any of its other campuses; University of Industry, Yaba, Lagos or any of its other campuses; University of Applied Sciences and Management, Port Novo, Republic of Benin or any of its other campuses in Nigeria; Blacksmith University, Akwa or any of its other campuses; Volta University College, HO, Volta Region, Ghana or any of its other campuses in Nigeria; Royal University, Izhia, PO BOX 800, Abakaliki, Ebonyi State or any of its other campuses; Atlanta University, Anyigba, Kogi State or any of its other campuses, among other





