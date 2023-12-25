Call to Rename University of Ilorin and Display Emir's Portrait in Offices

The people of Ilorin Emirate in Kwara State, on Monday, called on the federal government to rename the University of Ilorin (UNILORIN) after the founder of the Alimi Dynasty, Sheikh Alimi ibn Solihu ibn Janta.

The people also requested the Kwara State government to direct all heads of government offices, captain of industries and chairmen of the five local government areas in Ilorin Emirate to henceforth display the portrait of the Emir of Ilorin, alongside the official portraits of the President and governor in their offices. The president of Ilorin Emirate Descendants Progressive Union (IEDPU), Alh Aliyu Otta-Uthman, made the appeal on behalf of the people of the Emirate in the address he presented at the opening of the 58th national conference of the union held at the forecourt of the Emir’s palace in Ilorin. While praising the state government for its giant strides in the education sector, the IEDPU president appealed to the state government to site the proposed Kwara State University of Education within Ilorin metropoli





