Nigerian leaders urge peace and unity during Christmas season

In separate statements released on Monday, the leaders urge Nigerians to embrace peace and unity during this period and to love one another for the sake of progress and growth in the country. Mr Atiku described Christmas as a season of love, joy, generosity and forgiveness, adding that it is also an opportunity to pray for a more peaceful and prosperous nation.

The former vice president also appealed to Nigerians to rededicate themselves to the virtues of “faith in God, love for one another and make these virtues more evident and practical in their daily living.” “As we celebrate, we should continue to extend hands of love and fellowship to our neighbours and live as one big family, irrespective of our social, political and religious leanings and continue to trust God for a better tomorrow and a greater country,” he said. Similarly, former President of the Senate, Mr Lawan, tasked Christians to pray for peace and unity amongst Nigerians and an end to insecurity ravaging the countr





PremiumTimesng » / 🏆 3. in NG We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Former PGF Director General Urges Tinubu to Stop Giving Excuses over Nigerian HardshipDr Salihu Lukman calls on President Bola Ahmed Tinubu to take action and alleviate the suffering of Nigerians instead of making excuses.

Source: GuardianNigeria - 🏆 1. / 94 Read more »

Former Nigerian House of Representatives member discusses his time in officeAdejoro Adeogun, a former member of the House of Representatives for Akoko South West/ East Federal Constituency of Ondo State from 2019 to 2023, discusses his time in the House, the politics of Ondo State, the cost of elections, and other issues.

Source: PremiumTimesng - 🏆 3. / 78 Read more »

Former Anambra State Governor Dr. Chukwuemeka Ezeife Mourned by Nigerian PoliticiansExpressions of grief and condolences pour in following the passing of Dr. Chukwuemeka Ezeife, former governor of Anambra State, as Nigerian politicians mourn the loss of an iconic figure in Nigerian politics.

Source: LeadershipNGA - 🏆 4. / 77 Read more »

Atiku Abubakar Plans Political Comeback Amidst Party DisputeThe Nation Newspaper SundayHeadlines 3rd Deceember, 2023 1. Silent war in PDP as Atiku, governor scheme for control - 2. FG sets 11 inmates free from Enugu Correctional Centre - 3. Appeal Court affirms Otti’s election as Abia gov - 4. Three Oyo monarchs die inauto crash, nine others injured -

Source: TheNationNews - 🏆 6. / 69 Read more »

Atiku Abubakar Refuses to Provide Academic Records Despite Previous Legal BattleFormer Vice President Atiku Abubakar has refused to provide copies of his academic records despite previously spearheading a legal battle to obtain the academic records of President Bola Tinubu.

Source: NigeriaNewsdesk - 🏆 10. / 63 Read more »

Atiku Abubakar reacts angrily to request for academic recordsFormer Vice President Atiku Abubakar criticizes PREMIUM TIMES for requesting his academic records and reporting on his failure to release them.

Source: PremiumTimesng - 🏆 3. / 78 Read more »