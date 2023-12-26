72 Persons Killed in Christmas Eve Attacks in Plateau State

As most Nigerians looked forward to the joy and happiness of Christmas Day, murderers on Sunday cowardly crept into different communities in two local governments of Plateau State and slaughtered about 72 persons in cold blood. Even though the military said they responded to 36 distress calls from different locations in the last 48 hours, their efforts did not stop the killers from their bloodthirsty quest.

In this vein, the Berom Youth Movement (BYM) has strongly condemned the horrific invasion of five communities by people they described as suspected Fulani herdsmen in Gashish and Ropp Districts of Barkin Ladi and Bokkos local government areas of Plateau State on Christmas Eve. The coordinated attacks, BYM said, resulted in the killing of over 72 innocent persons while property worth millions of naira were also destroyed in the proces





