Chairman of Titan Trust Bank summoned over controversial acquisition of Union Bank

The Special Investigator probing the Central Bank of Nigeria has summoned the Chairman of Titan Trust Bank (TTB), Tunde Lemo, and two other shareholders of the bank to a meeting in Abuja on Thursday over the controversial 2022 acquisition of Union Bank of Nigeria.





