Insurance Brokers Donate School Care Cover to Secondary School Quiz Competition Winners

Insurance brokers under the auspices of the Nigerian Council of Registered Insurance Brokers(NCRIB) Lagos Area Committee(LAC) has donated School Care Cover worth N15.3 million to winners of a secondary schools quiz competition. The cover, underwritten by Universal Insurance Plc, provides a limit cover of N2.5 million for one year to each of the six winners. The winners are students from different schools in Lagos.

The winners are: Master Sanni Shazily and Miss Zainab Adelabu, both in SS3 at Aje Comprehensive Senior High School, Sabo-Yaba, who emerged first position from the competition.

Miss Zubeidat Idris in SS3 and Master Michael Ogunade in SS2 at Ijaye-Ijokoro Senior High School, Ijaye, bagged second position. Miss Misturat Folorunso and Master Qudus Alamu, both in SS3 of Araromi Senior High School, Orile-Iganmu, came third.

