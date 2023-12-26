Insurance Brokers Donate School Care Cover to Secondary School Quiz Competition Winners

Insurance brokers under the auspices of the Nigerian Council of Registered Insurance Brokers(NCRIB) Lagos Area Committee(LAC) has procured and donated School Fees Protection Plan and Kiddies Insurance, tagged School Care Cover amounting to N15.3 million to winners of its recently held secondary schools quiz competition. The insurance cover, which is underwritten by Universal Insurance Plc, would enable each of the six winners of the quiz competition enjoy a limit cover of N2.

5 million for one year. The winners are: Master Sanni Shazily and Miss Zainab Adelabu, both in SS3 at Aje Comprehensive Senior High School, Sabo-Yaba, who emerged first position from the competition. Miss Zubeidat Idris in SS3 and Master Michael Ogunade in SS2 at Ijaye-Ijokoro Senior High School, Ijaye, bagged second position. Miss Misturat Folorunso and Master Qudus Alamu, both in SS3 of Araromi Senior High School, Orile-Iganmu, came thir





