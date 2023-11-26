Guaranty Trust Holding Company Plc faces worst credit and financial asset losses in years

Guaranty Trust Holding Company Plc (GTCO) faced the worst credit and financial asset losses in years in the 2023 financial year so far with total asset impairments hitting N148.6 billion by the end of the third quarter. The figure is already about one and half times the N100 billion total net impairments on loans and other financial assets for the bank for the past six years.

However, the upsurge in cost is counter balanced by a big boost in revenue led by a foreign exchange revaluation gain of N334.4 billion at the end of the third quarter. The inflow enabled the bank to throw off the asset losses from earnings and yet permit an exceptional growth of 182 percent in the bottom line to N367.4 billion at the end of nine months of operations. The numbers are contained in the bank’s unaudited financial report for the third quarter ended September 2023, which shows that the financial asset losses comprise net loan impairment charges of N89.5 billion and net impairment charge on other financial assets of N59.1 billion. The credit charges surged all the way from only N





thecableng » / 🏆 2. in NG We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

FBN Holdings Plc Wins Holding Company Of The Year AwardFBN Holdings Plc has won the Holding Company of the Year Award at the Banking and Other Financial Institutions Awards ceremony (BAFI) held over the weekend at

Source: LeadershipNGA - 🏆 4. / 77 Read more »

'Our repayment plan will go on despite DLM Trust Company’s withdrawal,' says Patricia Technologies founderNigeria's independent online newspaper

Source: thecableng - 🏆 2. / 80 Read more »

Why I’m holding first-of-its-kind crusade in Ikorodu — Pastor Matthew AshimolowoThe crusade titled ‘Christ Compassion for Rural World’ (CCRW) is billed to be held from 6 to 11 November at Igbogbo Ikorodu.

Source: PremiumTimesng - 🏆 3. / 78 Read more »

I’m Holding NNPCL Accountable On Completion Dates For Refineries' Rehabilitation — LokpobiriMinister of State for Petroleum Resources, Heineken Lokpobiri, has emphasized his commitment to holding the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited

Source: LeadershipNGA - 🏆 4. / 77 Read more »

Rehabilitation of refineries: ‘I’m holding NNPCL accountable on completion deadline’The Minister of State for Petroleum Resources (Oil), Senator Heineken Lokpobiri, has said he is holding the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPCL) accountable for the scheduled deadlines for the completion of the rehabilitation of the country's refineries.

Source: vanguardngrnews - 🏆 5. / 75 Read more »

I am holding NNPCL responsible for refinery rehabilitation — Minister'I am not the one who is directly in charge of rehabilitation, it is the NNPCL and they have told me and I am holding them accountable,' the minister said.

Source: PremiumTimesng - 🏆 3. / 78 Read more »