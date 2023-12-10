Tributes for Frank Kokori, Nigerian Union Leader Who Fought Military Rule

Tributes have appeared from different quarters in praise of Frank Kokori's pivotal role in a struggle that was instrumental in ending 29 years of military rule in Nigeria. Frank Kokori, a labour union leader who spent four years in jail under military rule for leading a devastating oil and gas workers’ strike in 1994, died on Thursday at a hospital in Warri, Delta State. His death, after a protracted battle with kidney-related ailments, came on his 80th birthday.

The strike by the Nigeria Union of Petroleum and Natural Gas Workers (NUPENG), of which Mr Kokori was the secretary general, and the Petroleum and Natural Gas Senior Staff Association of Nigeria (PENGASSAN) was in support of the clamour for the validation of the annulled 12 June 1993 presidential election and the release of the winner of the election, Moshood Abiola, from detention





PremiumTimesng » / 🏆 3. in NG We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Timi Frank urges African leaders to learn from Liberia's presidential pollA former deputy national publicity secretary of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Comrade Timi Frank, has called on African leaders and Nigeria especially, to learn from the outcome of Liberia’s presidential poll won by an opposition candidate, Dr. Joseph Boakai, and the action of the incumbent President, George Weah.

Source: LeadershipNGA - 🏆 4. / 77 Read more »

Nigerian Waters Free from Piracy Attacks for Almost Two YearsThe Director General of the Nigerian Maritime Administration and Safety Agency (NIMASA), Dr Bashir Jamoh, has revealed that for almost two years now, Nigerian waters has been free from piracy attacks, thereby easing seaborne trade along the route.

Source: GuardianNigeria - 🏆 1. / 94 Read more »

Nigerian Exchange Limited Sees Busy Trading Day with Bullish MarketThe Nigerian Exchange Limited (NGX) saw a busy trading day with a large chunk of transactions on Thursday; however, the market stayed on its bullish course as the All-Share Index appreciated by 0.07% to hit 70,819.49 points. The equities market gained N27.2 billion, bringing the market capitalization to N38.912 billion.

Source: DailyPostNGR - 🏆 11. / 59 Read more »

Nigerian Newspapers: 10 things you need to know this Saturday morningGood morning! Here is today’s summary from Nigerian Newspapers: 1. Voters in Bayelsa, Imo and Kogi states will on Saturday (today) elect their new governors.

Source: DailyPostNGR - 🏆 11. / 59 Read more »

Nigerian Transgender Jay Boogie Seeks Help After Botched Brazilian Butt LiftPopular Nigerian transgender and fashion enthusiast Daniel Anthony Nsikan, known as Jay Boogie, has cried out for help over the impact of his botched Brazilian Butt Lift (BBL).

Source: DailyPostNGR - 🏆 11. / 59 Read more »

Nigerian Comedienne Helen Paul Overcomes Societal StigmaPopular Nigerian comedienne, Helen Paul, has narrated how she overcame the societal stigma she faced while growing up. DAILY POST reports that Hellen Paul had a few years ago revealed that she was born out of rape.

Source: DailyPostNGR - 🏆 11. / 59 Read more »