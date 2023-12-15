African Union troops hand over base to Somali National Army in Somalia

Troops of the African Union Transition Mission in Somalia (ATMIS) and the Somali National Army (SNA) hand over the Xaaji Cali Forward Operating Base (FOB) to the SNA as part of the phased drawdown and handover of security responsibilities. The request for a pause in the African troop drawdown is made due to continued terror attacks in the country. The failure to retain key villages in the south prompts the call for a pause.





PremiumTimesng » / 🏆 3. in NG We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

African Union and regional blocs issue sanctions against errant statesThe African Union (AU) and regional economic blocs have issued sanctions against errant states, predominantly by suspending their membership, in response to the resurgence of coups since 2019.

Source: PremiumTimesng - 🏆 3. / 78 Read more »

African Union Becomes Permanent Member of G-20, Transforming it into G-21The Group of 20 (G-20) has announced the admission of the African Union (AU) as a new permanent member, effectively changing the forum's name to G-21. This decision was made on September 9, coinciding with the 24th anniversary of the Sirte Declaration. The AU had previously been an invited member of the G-20. The AU's new status mirrors that of the European Union (EU) in the group.

Source: PremiumTimesng - 🏆 3. / 78 Read more »

Maritime Workers Union of Nigeria opposes resuscitation of National Shipping LineThe Maritime Workers Union of Nigeria (MWUN) has expressed its opposition to the planned resuscitation of the National Shipping Line (NSL) by the Ministry of Marine and Blue Economy. The union argues that the new NNSL cannot be successful without addressing the unpaid entitlements and pensions of retired seafarers from the liquidated shipping line.

Source: LeadershipNGA - 🏆 4. / 77 Read more »

Maritime Workers Union of Nigeria Rejects Plans to Re-float National Shipping LineThe Maritime Workers Union of Nigeria, MWUN, has rejected plans by the Federal Government to re-float the Nigeria National Shipping Line, NNSL, 28 years after its liquidation by the government of Olusegun Obasanjo. The Union argued that, besides not carrying organized Labour along, the benefits of disengaged and other former employees of the defunct NNSL are yet to be paid by the same government that liquidated the national carrier 28 years ago.

Source: vanguardngrnews - 🏆 5. / 75 Read more »

National Economic Council Recommends Establishment of National Flood Management CouncilThe National Economic Council (NEC) has recommended the establishment of a National Flood Management Council to ensure effective response to flood disasters in the country. The proposed council would be domiciled in the Office of the Vice President for coordination and mitigation of flood disasters.

Source: PremiumTimesng - 🏆 3. / 78 Read more »

Nigeria Labour Congress and Trade Union Congress Suspend Nationwide StrikeThe Nigeria labour Congress, NLC, and Trade Union Congress, TUC, have suspended the nationwide indefinite strike embarked upon in protest against brutalisation of NLC president, Joe Ajaero, in Imo State on November 1, 2023. The strike was suspended because of the intervention of the federal government through the office of the National Security Adviser, NSA.

Source: vanguardngrnews - 🏆 5. / 75 Read more »