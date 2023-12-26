Nigerian Female Boxer Adijat Gbadamosi Claims African Title

There have been recent successes for women boxing in Nigeria, highlighted by the likes of Ogunsemilore (the second Nigerian woman to qualify for the Olympics) and Gbadamosi, the first female Nigerian boxer to claim an African title. A devastating right hand from Adijat Gbadamosi sent Patience Mastara’s gum shield flying.

Adijat landed another vicious jab to her opponent’s chest, which saw the referee stop the bout, adding another chapter to the fairytale story of Adijat Gbadamosi, the Osun State-born boxer. The pugilist, hard as nails and with a strong right jab, had been honing her feints and punches that have led her to fame from a young age on the streets of Lagos. Mastara was not ready to cave in as some section of the Ghanaian crowd cheered on the Zimbabwean in the bout held in June. However, it was not just admiration for the fighters’ skill that drew the crowd; many of the spectators may have taken bets in a country where gambling is legal





