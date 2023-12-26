Residents defy sit-at-home order in Nigeria's South-east to celebrate Christmas

Residents of Nigeria’s South-east, Monday, defied the infamous sit-at-home order in the region in celebration of this year’s Christmas. Christians, across the globe, usually celebrate Christmas on 25 December to mark the birthday of Jesus Christ. Meanwhile, residents of the South-east, before now, observe the sit-at-home order on Mondays which often turns the region into a ghost region on such days with businesses and movements grounded.

The separatist group said it is enforcing the illegal order to compel the Nigerian government to release its detained leader, Nnamdi Kanu, who is facing terrorism charges in Abuja.On Christmas Day, residents of the region shunned the order and went about the celebration of the annual event. In Enugu, Onyekachi Anyigbo told PREMIUM TIMES that there was no sign of a sit-at-home order in the state. “There is no restriction of movement. I have gone to many places in the Enugu metropolis and people were moving about. Vehicles are on the road,” he said. “Though today is (supposed to be) sit-at-home, but because of Christmas, it did not hol





