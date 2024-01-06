Gunmen Kidnap Eight Persons in Port Harcourt

Gunmen suspected to be Fulani herdsmen have kidnapped about eight persons in Port Harcourt, Rivers State. The kidnappers struck around the Port Harcourt International Airport Roundabout, Omuagwa and whisked away the said number of people.It was gathered that the criminals had blocked the left flank of the road from the airport – about five minutes’ drive away from the airport roundabout.

It was learnt that all the victims were moving from the airport axis to the Obiri-Ikwerre area before they were attacked by the bandits. It was also gathered that over 10 cars were involved and that those who were unable to escape the scene were picked. One of the victims who escaped the kidnap, Emmanuel Biira, noted that three people were whisked away from his car and that one of them was shot in the head before being taken away. Biira, who narrowly escaped the attack narrated that the incident happened not too far from the airport junction and that occupants of over 10 vehicles were involved in the inciden





GuardianNigeria » / 🏆 1. in NG We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Nigeria Completes Construction of Largest Crude Refinery in Port HarcourtThe Nigerian government has announced the completion of the country's biggest crude refinery in Port Harcourt. The refinery, which consists of two units with a total refining capacity of 210,000 barrels per day, is expected to be fully operational by 2024.

Source: PremiumTimesng - 🏆 3. / 78 Read more »

Port Harcourt Refinery in Nigeria Yet to Commence Operations Despite ClaimsContrary to information by the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) Limited that the Port Harcourt Refining Company (PHRC) has commenced operations, sources close to the rehabilitation project toldThe PHRC is capable of producing 60,000bpd (at full capacity), which, if refined, could yield about 10.1m litres of petrol or roughly one-third of Nigeria’s estimated daily consumption. The four state-owned decrepit refineries with a combined 450,000 barrels per day, 110,000 barrels Kaduna plant in the north and three units in the oil-rich Niger Delta, including the 125,000 barrels Warri refinery, have been shut for years. The four local refineries in Nigeria, including Port Harcourt, had stopped operations in 2019, causing problems in the country’s fuel supply. In August, Senator Heineken Lokpobiri, the minister of state for Petroleum Resources, visited the PHRC and announced that it would start working again by the end of the year. The federal government had in 2021 approved the sum of $1.5 billion to fix the Port Harcourt refinery

Source: LeadershipNGA - 🏆 4. / 77 Read more »

Expert predicts slight decrease in petroleum product cost with upcoming refinery operationsAn oil and gas expert has said that the upcoming operation of both the Port Harcourt and Dangote refineries may lead to a slight decrease in the cost of petroleum products, rather than a significant price crash. The expert revealed this during an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Abuja on Sunday.

Source: LeadershipNGA - 🏆 4. / 77 Read more »

Governor of Rivers State Signs N800 Billion Appropriation Bill into LawGovernor Siminalayi Fubara of Rivers State has officially signed the 2024 Appropriation Bill into law, totalling N800 billion, a day after a controversial presentation to a limited number of lawmakers in the state assembly. The bill, titled 'Budget of Renewed Hope, Consolidation, and Continuity,' was signed by Governor Fubara at the Government House in Port Harcourt.

Source: LeadershipNGA - 🏆 4. / 77 Read more »

Deadly Attacks and Unrest in Nigeria's South-east in 2023The year 2023 was marked by deadly attacks and unrest in Nigeria's south-east region, with no signs of the violence ending soon. Gunmen, believed to be associated with the Biafra agitation, targeted government officials and security operatives, resulting in abductions, killings, and beheadings. Security facilities and the offices of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) were also repeatedly attacked. The Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) has been linked to these violent incidents.

Source: PremiumTimesng - 🏆 3. / 78 Read more »

Dozens killed in Christmas Eve attacks in Plateau StateThe police in Plateau earlier confirmed that at least 96 people were killed in the attacks that occurred on Christmas Eve. Global human rights group, Amnesty International, however, said about 140 people were killed in the attacks. Amnesty International condemned the attacks and called for an investigation of the “inexcusable security lapses that allowed the horrific killing of over 140 people by gunmen across over 20 villages of Bokkos and parts of Barkin-Ladi local government area of Plateau State.” The Christian Association of Nigeria also condemned the attacks, saying “Such acts have no place in our society.” No group has claimed responsibility for the attacks but Plateau has for decades been embroiled in ethnoreligious crises that have claimed the lives of thousands of people.

Source: PremiumTimesng - 🏆 3. / 78 Read more »