King Charles Says ‘No Excuses’ For Colonial Abuses In Kenya

Charles said he wished to “deepen my own understanding of these wrongs” during the four-day state visit with Queen Camilla, but also to bolster “a modern partnership of equals facing today’s challenges”.
Britain’s King Charles III delivers his speech during the State Banquet hosted by Kenyan President William Ruto at the State House in Nairobi on October 31, 2023. (Photo by Luis Tato / POOL / AFP)On his first day in Kenya, the 74-year-old British head of state said the “wrongdoings of the past are a cause of the greatest sorrow and the deepest regret” but stopped short of an apology.
Charles has previously made three official visits to Kenya, but this is his first tour of an African and Commonwealth nation since becoming king last year upon the death of his mother Queen Elizabeth II.
But the gardens were also built on the site of a camp where British colonial authorities detained suspected Mau Mau guerrillas during the suppression of their 1952-1960 uprising. Tens of thousands more were rounded up and detained without trial in camps where reports of executions, torture and vicious beatings were common.
Charles said the country had “long held such special meaning for my family”, underscoring his mother’s “particular affection” for the country and its people.
