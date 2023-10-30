Fire Breaks Out At Rivers State House Of Assembly

A fire has broken out at the Rivers State House of Assembly Complex. The fire was reported at about 10 p.m. on Sunday.As of the time of filling in this report, the complex has been taken over by security agents from the nearby Command of the Rivers Police while a fire truck was also seen on the grounds of the facility.

This is coming amidst rumors of an impending impeachment procedure against the state Governor Sim Fubara. Attempts to get information from members of the House have proven abortive as the lawmakers have remained tight-lipped on the rumoured plot.

It is unclear if the fire is connected with the political imbroglio, but rumours of a rift between Governor Fubara and his predecessor Nyesom Wike who is now FCT minister have been brewing for some time now. headtopics.com

