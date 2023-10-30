Rivers Gov Vows To Resist ‘Impeachment’, Accuses Police Of Shooting At Him

Rivers State Governor, Siminalayi Fubara, on Monday, accused the police of shooting at him on his way to inspect the State House of Assembly Complex that was gutted by fire last night.

Fubara named a senior officer in the Rivers State Police Command as the leader of the team that was deployed to obstruct his access to the complex.He challenged the lawmakers and others to clearly state his offence.Fubara Swears In Five New Commissioners, Cautions Against Working As Sole Administrators

