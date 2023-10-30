BREAKING: Supreme Court Verdict Leaves Much To Be Desired

The candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the February 25, 2023 presidential election, Atiku Abubakar, says the October 26, 2023 verdict of the Supreme Court, though final, leaves much to be desired.The former Vice President stated this at a press briefing on Monday in the nation’s capital, Abuja.

He insisted that the then candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Bola Tinubu, was not qualified to contest the February 2023 presidential poll. He accused the Supreme Court and the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) of supporting illegality, identity theft, impersonation, forgery of certificates and perjury.Advertisement

The party, had in its initial reaction to the apex court judgment, said the apex court failed Nigerians by affirming Tinubu as Nigeria’s President. Atiku and his Labour Party (LP) counterpart, Peter Obi, had challenged the victory of Tinubu in the last election up to the apex court. headtopics.com

Not satisfied with the verdict of the Presidential Election Petition Tribunal (PEPT) earlier in September, Atiku and Obi approached the Supreme Court seeking the nullification of Tinubu’s election on the grounds of double nomination, alleged certificate forgery, non-transmission of results electronically, 25% votes in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), amongst others.

However, last Thursday, the Justice John Okoro-led panel of the apex court threw out all the appeals by Atiku and Obi for lacking merit. The panel thereafter upheld electoral victory of Tinubu.

