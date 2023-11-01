Study: AI nearly twice as good at grading severity of rare cancer than lab analysis

Retroperitoneal sarcoma is a rare type of cancer that develops in the back of the abdomen, next to the kidneys.in Lancet Oncology, researchers from the Royal Marsden Hospital and Institute of Cancer Research used a technique called radiomics to identify signs, invisible to the naked eye, of the cancer in scans of 170 patients.

Christina Messiou, consultant radiologist at Royal Marsden NHS Foundation Trust, said scientists are incredibly excited by the potential of this state-of-the-art technology. “It could lead to patients having better outcomes, through faster diagnosis and more effectively personalised treatment,” she said.

On his part, Paul Huang, from the Institute of Cancer Research, London, said: “This kind of technology has the potential to transform the lives of people with sarcoma — enabling personalised treatment plans tailored to the specific biology of their cancer”.

