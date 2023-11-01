Plot to impeach Fubara undemocratic

The group called on the Minister of FCT not to be part of the impeachment saga , saying the grand plot to impeach Fubara was not only unfortunate but undemocratic. The Movement for Good Governance in Nigeria, in a statement made available to Journalists in Kaduna stated that all stakeholders should come together to avoid anarchy in Rivers State.

“We have not heard or seen what Fubura has done, he did nothing wrong to warrant his removal except for the fact that he has decided not to remain a stooge,” the group stated. The statement signed by the group’s National Chairman, Comrade Garba Ahmadu Suleiman , stated further that ,” there is no better time to fight and stand against any form of undemocratic act than now, hence our decision to speak out to avoid anarchy in Rivers State.”

The group condemned those behind the grand plot to unlawfully impeach Fubara who was barely five months in office as Governor of River State, saying it’s important to understand that game of politics should not be about bitterness, but more of lobby and persuasion .

“The move to remove the Governor by 24 members of the House of Assembly will lead to unwarranted break down of law and order in the state . We consider this development very worrisome and capable of generating an unwarranted state of insecurity and instability that can throw the entire Niger Delta and the Nigerian economy into serious crises.”

The group called on all democrats and Nigerians to rise against what it termed “brazen oppression and suppression” of duly elected leaders , especially of a Governor such as Fubura.

