BREAKING: ‘I Am Not Going Away’, Atiku Says After S’Court Verdict On Tinubu

The candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the February 25, 2023 presidential election, Atiku Abubakar, says he will not leave the political arena despite the Supreme Court verdict of October 26, 2023 that affirmed the electoral victory of President Bola Tinubu.“As for me and my party, this phase of work is done.

“For as long as I breathe, I will continue to struggle with other Nigerians to deepen our democracy. I will continue to work for the return of political and economical restructuring that the country needs,” he added.

Atiku, a former Vice President between 1999 and 2007, have tried to become Nigeria’s President for about three decades.Atiku insisted that Tinubu, the then candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), was not qualified to contest the February 2023 presidential poll. headtopics.com

He accused the Supreme Court and the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) of supporting illegality, identity theft, impersonation, forgery of certificates and perjury.He said though the apex court’s judgment was final, it leaves much to be desired.

