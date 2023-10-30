Suspected Herdsmen Kill Five Persons In Benue

Suspected armed herdsmen have killed five persons in the Gwer West Local Government Area of Benue State.

The killings occurred in two separate attacks carried out on Sunday along the coastal communities of Ter Gamber and Camp Nagi in the Mbachohon area of the local government.that the suspected armed herdsmen numbering over 10 stormed Tse Gamber in Sengev Council ward on Sunday morning, shooting sporadically and killed three persons.

Ajigiri further said the attackers left Gamber and headed for Camp Nagi in Mbachohon Council ward, a settlement along Naka-Agagbe Road, and opened fire on innocent civilians, killing two persons. The unprovoked attacks, according to the source, has left many people displaced for fear of another attack while many settlement along the general area are not safe, as they called on security agencies to deploy to the area to forestall further attacks.Although the bodies of those killed were later removed from the scene of the attacks, residents have deserted their homes in Gamber and Camp Nagi in Mbachohon. headtopics.com

Meanwhile, the Police Public Relations Officer in the state, Sewuese Anene, confirmed the attack which claimed the lives of two of her relations.

