Governor Wike directs Area Councils to strengthen local vigilance teams

Governor Nyesom Wike has directed the chairmen of the six Area Councils in the Territory to strengthen their local vigilance teams by ensuring that their needs were adequately met. Wike, while speaking at a security town hall meeting with stakeholders and residents of Kwali Area Council on Tuesday in Kwali town, said his administration has almost concluded procurement processes for more security vehicles.

The minister, who promised to ensure a swift deployment of the vehicles, also requested the councils to provide more motorcycles to the vigilance teams. “I have listened to what the chairman has said. The chairman has virtually requested for everything, but he has not told me what he has done. For me, whatever that is going to bring development or improve security, government has no hesitation. “The president has directed me to let you know he feels your pains and that is why he has said I must go and see all the councils, talk to them and tackle insecurity headlong. I can assure you that in a matter of days, you will be hearing positive storie





LeadershipNGA » / 🏆 4. in NG We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Governor Wike's Reneged Vows on Succession Politics in Rivers StatePremium Times examines the promises made by Governor Wike on succession politics in Rivers State and how he failed to fulfill them.

Source: PremiumTimesng - 🏆 3. / 78 Read more »

Former Governor Jonah Jang hails Governor Caleb Mutfwang's victory as a triumph for democracyFormer Governor of Plateau State, Jonah Jang, expresses his joy over the Supreme Court verdict affirming Governor Caleb Mutfwang's election. He calls for the reversal of judgements against PDP members and thanks President Bola Tinubu for not interfering.

Source: DailyPostNGR - 🏆 11. / 59 Read more »

Edo State Deputy Governor Accuses Governor Obaseki of Plotting to Install SuccessorDeputy Governor of Edo State, Philip Shaibu, accuses Governor Godwin Obaseki of plotting to install Asue Ighodalo as his successor and vows to resist him during the upcoming gubernatorial election.

Source: GuardianNigeria - 🏆 1. / 94 Read more »

New Governor Sworn in After Death of Ondo State GovernorMr Aiyedatiwa takes over as the new governor of Ondo State after the death of Mr Akeredolu. He declares a mourning period and vows to continue the previous governor's work.

Source: PremiumTimesng - 🏆 3. / 78 Read more »

Governor Diri Commends Former Governor Dickson for Not Acting as Political GodfatherGovernor Douye Diri of Bayelsa State praises his predecessor, Seriake Dickson, for his support and lack of overbearing behavior. Diri believes their unity has contributed to the peace and development of the state.

Source: PremiumTimesng - 🏆 3. / 78 Read more »

Residents in Bwari Area Council Fearful as Bandits Cause HavocPalpable tension has gripped residents of Bwari, Ushafa and other villages in Bwari Area Council, Abuja over the activities of the daredevil bandits, causing havoc in the territory. The assailants have been on a rampage, killing and kidnapping residents across communities in the council.

Source: DailyPostNGR - 🏆 11. / 59 Read more »