Residents in Bwari Area Council Fearful as Bandits Cause Havoc

Palpable tension has gripped residents of Bwari, Ushafa and other villages in Bwari Area Council, Abuja over the activities of the daredevil bandits, causing havoc in the territory. DAILY POST reports that the assailants have been on a rampage in the last few days, killing and kidnapping residents across communities in the council. Seven family members were abducted on Wednesday last week when the gunmen invaded Zuma 1 in the Bwari central ward of the council.

A man identified as Alhaji was reportedly shot dead during a gun duel between the bandits and officers of the Nigeria Police. At least two officers were also seriously injured during the incident. The terrorists reportedly overpowered the security operatives and whisked away several residents to unknown destinations. Prior to the Wednesday incident, the blood-thirsty bandits had invaded Barangoni, still in the Bwari central ward and abducted several persons while a vigilante member sustained a life-threatening injur





