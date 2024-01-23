Woman Arrested for Dropping Baby into River in Ogun State

The police in Ogun State have arrested a 30-year-old woman, Oluwabunmi Ajayi, who was seen dropping her five-month-old baby, Imole Anifowose, into a river in Sagamu. The incident occurred on Sunday, January 21, at about 5:30 p.m. The baby was rescued and is receiving medical attention. The mother is under observation to determine her mental health. The police are investigating the discovery of an abandoned corpse in the area.





