APC Contends Aregbesola's Factional Launch

The former Minister of Interior had recently launched Omoluabi Progressives within Osun APC. But the party contended that he has no constitutional power to launch a faction within its rank.The party, through its counsels, Ayodele Kusamotu, Yemi Akingbade, R. Oloyede and B.

Nwayen, asked the court to declare that the former governor cannot validly lead suspended members and other persons associating with them to launch a political faction and parallel-group, named Omoluabi Progressives, within the party.In the suit, with number FHC/OS/CS/1/2024, filed before an Osogbo Federal High Court, APC contended that the launch of a factional political group within the party, with the use of the party’s logo, symbol and slogan, contravenes its constitution and that of the nation. The party stressed that Mr Aregbesola has no constitutional power to launch a faction within its rank, and sought an order of the court to proscribe and prohibit the faction within APC in Osun. It also prayed the court to restrain Aregbesola and his supporters from further forming any faction or parallel associatio





