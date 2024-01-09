Federal Government to Reserve 5% Employment Slot for Persons with Disabilities

The Federal Government is to implement a policy that compels Ministries, Departments and Agencies (MDAs) to reserve a five per cent employment slot for persons with disabilities across the federation. Senior Special Assistant to the President on Persons With Disabilities, Mohammed Abba-Isa, made the disclosure in Damaturu, Yobe State during a meeting with disabled persons and relevant stakeholders.

He said his office was working closely with that of the Secretary to the Government of the Federation to ensure persons with disabilities are empowered to reduce the number of beggars. His words: “All the MDAs must reserve a five per cent employment slot for persons with disability because that is the only way we can impact their lives through employment and empowerment.” “That is the only way you can even get some out of begging, and Mr President will marshal out strategies for thi





