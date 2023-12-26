Federal Government to Clamp Down on Economic Saboteurs, Says Senate Leader

The Leader of the Senate, Senator Opeyemi Bamidele, has revealed that the federal government will clamp down on economic saboteurs who made lives difficult and unbearable for Nigerians next year. Bamidele, also Chairman of the Southern Senators Forum in the ninth National Assembly, insisted that the National Assembly would pass the 2024 appropriations bill on December 30 to sustain the January-December budget cycle.

According to his Directorate of Media and Public Affairs, he made this disclosure at a session with journalists in Iyin Ekiti on Monday, saying all federal lawmakers would have to cut short their holidays to ensure speedy passage of the 2024 appropriations bill. At the session, Bamidele expressed grave concerns about the activities of economic saboteurs who were doing everything to keep exchange rates high against the Naira or trying to make the Naira unavailable to the people who kept their money in banks. He therefore revealed that the federal government “will, from next year, go after economic saboteurs who are making life difficult and unbearable for Nigerian





LeadershipNGA » / 🏆 4. in NG We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Delta Model Secondary School and Federal Government College Win GCU RelaysWarri-based educational institutions, Delta Model Secondary School and Federal Government College, are the winners of the fifth Government College Ughelli (GCU) Relays decided last weekend. While Delta Model Secondary School clinched the top prize in the girls’ category, Federal Government College, Warri, emerged overall best team in the boys’ category.

Source: GuardianNigeria - 🏆 1. / 94 Read more »

Federal Government Implements Measures to Prevent Debt Arising from Judgments and Arbitration ProceedingsMinister of Justice, Lateef Fagbemi (SAN), disclosed that the federal government has implemented measures to prevent debt arising from judgments and arbitration proceedings against the government and its agencies. The initiative aims to address the rising debt profiles of government at all levels and strengthen legal officers' skills in identifying areas of dispute or liability. Hi headtopics.com webmaster, Thanks for the valuable information!

Source: TheNationNews - 🏆 6. / 69 Read more »

Federal Government Adopts Measures to Reduce Budget DeficitThe Nation Newspaper FridayHeadlines 1st of December 2023 1. How Fed Govt will tackle Budget 2024 deficit, by Edun - 2. Aiyedatiwa, Ondo House close ranks - 3. Nigeria, UK strengthen ties - 4. Lagos, Abuja demolitions: Ohanaeze kicks - 5. Edo PDP governorship primary process in shaky start -

Source: TheNationNews - 🏆 6. / 69 Read more »

Federal Government Exempts Tertiary Institutions from Using IPPIS for Staff PaymentsThe federal government has approved the exemption of universities, polytechnics, colleges of education and other tertiary institutions from using the Integrated Payroll and Personnel Information System (IPPIS) for staff payments. The institutions will now handle staff remunerations independently rather than through the centralised IPPIS platform.

Source: LeadershipNGA - 🏆 4. / 77 Read more »

Nigeria's Federal Executive Council Approves N27.5 Trillion Budget ProposalThe Federal Executive Council (FEC) has approved a budget proposal of N27.5 trillion, an increase of over N1.5 trillion from the earlier projection. The lawmakers are expected to work quickly to pass the bill for the President's assent by December 31.

Source: TheNationNews - 🏆 6. / 69 Read more »

SERAP Urges Senate President to Reject N15bn Residence Plan for Vice PresidentSocio-Economic Rights and Accountability Project (SERAP) has called on the Senate President to reject the plan to spend N15 billion on a residence for the Vice President. SERAP also urges the Senate to reject other proposed wasteful spending in the 2023 supplementary budget and the 2024 budget.

Source: vanguardngrnews - 🏆 5. / 75 Read more »