APC Caucus Urges Tinubu to Intervene in Party Crisis

The All Progressives Congress (APC) Caucus in the National Assembly has called on President Bola Tinubu and other leaders to immediately intervene before the party’s fortunes would be destroyed under the Governor, Rev. Fr Hyacinth Alia.





