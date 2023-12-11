Opposition Parties in Disarray as Seven Parties Form Coalition Against Ruling APC

A move to present a united front against Nigeria's ruling All Progressives Congress, APC, has thrown major opposition parties into disarray, checks by DAILY POST have revealed. On Thursday, 7th December, 2023, reports emerged that seven opposition political parties have come together to form what is known as Coalition of Concerned Political Parties, CCPP.

The seven parties are - Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, African Democratic Congress, ADC, Social Democratic Party, SDP, Peoples Allied Movement, PAM, New Nigeria Peoples Party, NNPP, Young Progressives Party, YPP, and Zenith Labour Party, ZLP. The Coalition, intended to strengthen democracy in the country by presenting effective opposition to the ruling APC, was reportedly formed at a meeting attended by leaders of the seven political parties at the headquarters of the SDP in Abuja. National Chairman of the SDP, Shehu Gabam, said the parties were worried about the level of instability in the country, especially against a backdrop of controversial court rulings on elections in Zamfara, Nasarawa, Kano and Plateau states





