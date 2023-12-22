The year may be winding down, but the news just doesn’t stop. This week, we have insights into the inner workings of a massive game studio, a glimpse into who tops people’s lists of sexytime video game fantasies, and one legendary auteur admitting he’s plum tuckered. Read on for the week’s biggest gaming news. Xbox’s Biggest Flop Was A Decade Ahead Of Its Time The Xbox One stumbled out of the gate when it launched back in 2013.

But in the decade since, it’s become a bit easier to appreciate Microsoft’s ambitions and foresight with its third console. It combined a console, streaming device, and Blu-Ray player into the original all-in-one media player. But like Marty McFly rocking out to “Johnny B Goode” in Back to the Future, people weren’t quite ready for that. Yet. - Steven Asarch Read More Wolverine PS5 Gameplay Leaks After Unprecedented Insomniac Games Hack Well, they’ve done i





The Best Xbox Gift Ideas for 2022Looking for the perfect gift for an Xbox fan? Check out these gift ideas, including a cloud gaming controller, for the person who loves Xbox and gaming.

Xbox Series X Price Drop and Pokémon Scarlet and Violet DLCMicrosoft has temporarily reduced the price of Xbox Series X by $100. Pokémon Scarlet and Violet's DLC introduces a new evolved form for Dipplin called Hydrapple.

E3 is No More: The End of an Era for Gaming's Biggest EventThe president of the Entertainment Software Association has confirmed that E3, once the biggest event in gaming, is now a thing of the past. The convention struggled in the wake of the covid pandemic and failed attempts to resurrect it. E3, which opened its doors to the general public in 2017, had its highest attendance count in 2018. However, it was never able to recapture its former glory and has faltered while other events gained in popularity.

Microsoft's Successful Year in 2023: Big Games and AcquisitionsMicrosoft had a successful year in 2023, releasing big games for Game Pass and acquiring Activision Blizzard. Despite some setbacks, Xbox is positioned for a big 2024.

GTA VI Confirmed Next-Gen Only, Skipping PC At LaunchRockstar Games has confirmed that, at least at launch, the company’s long-awaited open-world crime sim, Grand Theft Auto VI, will launch on Xbox Series X/S and PS5 only, with no mention of a PC version.

