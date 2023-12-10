Gaming’s biggest night has come and gone, and perhaps the biggest surprise of all was just how little time devs were given to thank their family, fans, and recently deceased colleagues during their acceptance speeches. But before that, we finally got our first in-depth look at Rockstar’s GTA 6, the most anticipated game in a decade. Here’s your cheat sheet to the week’s biggest news.

GTA VI Confirmed Next-Gen Only, Skipping PC At Launch Rockstar Games has confirmed that, at least at launch, the company’s long-awaited open-world crime sim, Grand Theft Auto VI, will launch on Xbox Series X/S and PS5 only, with no mention of a PC version. - Zack Zwiezen Read More 10 Years Ago, An Underrated Zelda Game Paved The Way For Tears Of The Kingdom The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time is often heralded as one of the best adventure games of the past 25 years. With the nefarious Ganon once again scheming to conquer the land, it’s up to Link to traverse through time, space, and yet another aggravating water temple to save the Kingdom of Hyrul





New Details Emerge About Grand Theft Auto VIWe’re now more than a decade past the launch of Grand Theft Auto V, and the long-awaited sequel GTA VI still doesn’t have an official release date yet. But we’re finally learning more about Rockstar Games’ eagerly awaited crime sim through official channels. Some of what was uncovered is thanks to a massive leak from September 2022, which provided details on the game’s setting, characters, and several other tidbits about what we can expect from the next Grand Theft Auto installment. Alongside this leaked information, Rockstar Games has also confirmed a small handful of details, most notably when we can expect a trailer for GTA VI—or whatever the studio ends up calling the game. There’s a lot to dig through, and some of it is potentially spoiler-y, so read at your discretion. With the preamble out of the way, here’s everything we know about what Rockstar is cooking. Was GTA VI officially announced? Yes, it sure was.

