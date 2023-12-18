Xbox Series X Price Drop and Pokémon Scarlet and Violet DLC

It’s a quiet week for major releases, but a big week for savings and DLC from some of the biggest games in the land, like God of War Ragnarok and Pokémon Scarlet and Violet. Here are some of the tips and guides we found most helpful this week.

Xbox Series X Just Got A Massive Price Drop In case you still needed to do some last-minute Christmas shopping for the gamers in your life (or for yourself), Microsoft has temporarily slashed the price of its most powerful gaming console, knocking the cost down by $100. - Levi Winslow Read More How To Get Dipplin’s New Evolved Form In Pokémon Scarlet And Violet Pokémon Scarlet and Violet’s Indigo Disk DLC adds a handful of new monsters to catch, one of which is, as fans had theorized, an evolution to Dipplin called Hydrapple. This means one of Applin’s diverging evolutionary lines finally has a third form. But if you’ve had a Dippllin since it was introduced in The Teal Mask DLC, you might be curious why it hasn’t evolved into this new form in the time between the two expansion





Kotaku » / 🏆 2. in MY We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Top 10 Most Valuable Cards in Pokémon TCG Paradox Rift SetParadox Rift, the fall set of Pokémon TCG cards, contains more full-art, top-quality, collectible cards than any set previously, and they’re tough to pull. Here are the top 10 most valuable cards in the set.

Source: Kotaku - 🏆 2. / 86 Read more »

The Best Xbox Gift Ideas for 2022Looking for the perfect gift for an Xbox fan? Check out these gift ideas, including a cloud gaming controller, for the person who loves Xbox and gaming.

Source: Kotaku - 🏆 2. / 86 Read more »

AMD Launches New Ryzen Threadripper 7000 SeriesAMD surprises the world with the launch of its new Ryzen Threadripper 7000 Series, including the 7980X, 7970X, and 7960X models. This review focuses on the king-of-the-hill in this range, the Ryzen Threadripper 7970X.

Source: LowyatNET - 🏆 13. / 59 Read more »

Scott Pilgrim Takes Off: A Look at the New Animated SeriesThe new animated series based on Bryan Lee O’Malley’s graphic novels, Scott Pilgrim Takes Off, is out on Netflix. This article explores the reception and subversion of expectations surrounding the series.

Source: Kotaku - 🏆 2. / 86 Read more »

Forza Motorsport Rebooted with Fresh Take on Racing Simulator SeriesTurn 10 has released the successor to Forza Motorsport, offering a fresh new take on the racing simulator series. The game introduces improvements and borrows elements from its arcade-y cousin. It also features a new player progression system, replacing the loot box mechanic from Forza Motorsport 7.

Source: LowyatNET - 🏆 13. / 59 Read more »

Red Magic 9 Pro Series Gaming Smartphones Launched in ChinaThe Red Magic 9 Pro series gaming smartphones have been launched in China. The lineup includes two models: Red Magic 9 Pro and Red Magic 9 Pro+. These phones have a flat back and a full-screen display, with no camera bump or front camera cutout. The camera setup is protected by custom-made glass. The series offers three color options and features a 6.8-inch AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate.

Source: gizmochina - 🏆 18. / 53 Read more »