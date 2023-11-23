The Best Xbox Gift Ideas for 2022

Xbox is kinda cool again. Microsoft’s gaming console saw the release of some big games this year, the addition of massive new gaming studios with the acquisition of Call of Duty company Activision Blizzard, and its Netflix-like subscription service Game Pass remains one of the most killer deals in gaming. It’s a good year to be an Xbox fan, but what’s the perfect gift for them? As a frequent Xbox player myself, I have some ideas.
Whether they love Halo Infinite’s multiplayer or checking out Game Pass for new free games every week, here are the best gift ideas for the person you know who bleeds green and isn’t above quoting Master Chief from time to time. Cloud gaming controller ($100-$150) Cloud gaming is actually good now. At least good enough that I can safely recommend that anyone who regularly plays console games should think about investing in a way to play them on the go via their phone. There are lots of different accessories that will get the job done. The Backbone One for Android and iOS remains a decent option at $100 (and is currently 30 percent off for Black Friday
