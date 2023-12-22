Israeli military uncovers major Hamas command center in Gaza City

The Israeli military has uncovered a major Hamas command center in Gaza City, dealing a blow to the militant group. The center was part of an underground network used by Hamas to transport weapons and supplies. Israel aims to destroy these tunnels. Hamas' leader is in Egypt for talks on a cease-fire and a prisoner swap deal. Israel plans to continue its offensive.





Hamas Releases Second Group of Hostages in Gaza StripHamas released a second group of Israeli and foreign civilians it had been holding hostage in the Gaza Strip. The handover came after an unexpected delay and accusations of violation of the exchange agreement.

Hamas to Swap More Hostages for Prisoners in GazaHamas is expected to swap more hostages for prisoners held by Israel on the second day of a cease-fire in Gaza. The cease-fire has allowed humanitarian aid into the area and given civilians their first respite after seven weeks of war.

Hamas to release second group of Israelis in Gaza truceHamas is expected to release a second group of Israelis today as a planned four-day truce to allow an exchange of hostages for Palestinian prisoners continues in Gaza. Egyptian sources have received the names of 14 Israeli women and children from Hamas and are waiting for more details on the handover. Israeli security officials are reviewing the list.

Hamas willing to extend truce and release more Israeli hostagesHamas is willing to extend a truce for four days and release more Israeli hostages in exchange for Palestinian prisoners, a source close to the group said today, as mediators sought a lasting halt to the conflict.

Palestinian militants carry out deadly attack on Israeli soldiers in GazaPalestinian militants carried out one of the deadliest single attacks on Israeli soldiers since the Gaza invasion began, killing at least nine in an urban ambush. The attack highlights the resistance posed by Hamas despite the devastating bombardment.

Israeli Soldiers' Inappropriate Behavior in Gaza Caught on CameraSeveral viral videos and photos of Israeli soldiers behaving in a derogatory manner in Gaza have emerged, creating a headache for the Israeli military as it faces an international outcry over its tactics and the rising civilian death toll in its punishing war against Hamas.

