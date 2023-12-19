Microsoft's Successful Year in 2023: Big Games and Acquisitions

On paper, Microsoft did what it needed to do in 2023 to improve on a quiet, somewhat empty 2022. But it also enacted layoffs and took some public beatings in court as it tried to become even bigger. In 2022, I said Xbox had a chance of making 2023 a big year if it could release some games, support Game Pass, and keep up the momentum throughout the whole 12 months.

And, with a few exceptions, Microsoft did just that in 2023, releasing some big games for its ever-important Game Pass subscription service and officially acquiring Activision Blizzard, positioning Xbox to have a big 2024…though that might come with a cost. After a quiet 2022, Xbox brings the games Let’s get to the best news for folks who own an Xbox and want big new games: Microsoft’s array of brands and studios finally delivered this yea





Kotaku » / 🏆 2. in MY We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

The Best Games of 2023: A Year of Great Games and Industry ChallengesA compilation of the best games of 2023, reflecting on the challenges faced by game developers and recognizing their talent. Includes a review of Alan Wake II and its narrative.

Source: Kotaku - 🏆 2. / 86 Read more »

The Most Busted Games of 2023A look back at the most buggy, broken, and busted games that were released in 2023.

Source: Kotaku - 🏆 2. / 86 Read more »

The Best Gamer Gifts of 2023Looking for a gift for a loved one who is a gamer? Check out our picks for the best gamer gifts of 2023, including the special-edition Marvel's Spider-Man 2 PS5 console.

Source: Kotaku - 🏆 2. / 86 Read more »

DevFest George Town 2023: Malaysia’s Premier Tech ConferenceDon’t miss DevFest George Town 2023, Malaysia’s premier tech conference brought to you by Google Developer Groups this 9 December at TAR UMT Penang! By delivering hands-on learning experiences, technical talks in local languages by experts and networking opportunities for developers around Malaysia and beyond, this event is the perfect platform for developers to manifest the future of tech together!

Source: WORLDOFBUZZ - 🏆 19. / 53 Read more »

New Game Releases for December 2023Check out the new game releases for December 2023, including Dragon Quest Monsters: The Dark Prince, and get ready for some exciting gaming experiences.

Source: Kotaku - 🏆 2. / 86 Read more »

Ericsson predicts 1-in-5 global mobile subscriptions to be 5G by end of 2023Ericsson estimates that almost one-in-five of all global mobile subscriptions will be 5G subscriptions by the end of 2023, as the growth proves resilient despite continued economic challenges and geopolitical unrest in some markets.

Source: DNewsAsia - 🏆 23. / 51 Read more »