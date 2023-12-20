Sex is a perfectly normal expression of love between consenting adults, which is why it’s important to be aware of sexually transmitted diseases (STDs) for the betterment of ourselves and our partner(s). So why not start things off by getting to know the five most common STDs among Malaysians? 1.
Herpes: The supposed ‘death sentence’ tapi bukan Herpes tends to get a worse rep than it deserves, as most people who have it don’t usually experience its symptoms of: Even if it’s not curable, taking better care of your health can reduce outbreaks so much until the symptoms barely arise; however, those who prefer staying herpes-free should avoid direct skin contact with herpes-positive Malaysians only during their outbreak. 2. Chlamydia: Everyone’s least favourite silent ninja Most Malaysians who get infected with chlamydia wouldn’t know they have it unless they begin exhibiting these rare symptoms: Chlamydia that’s left untreated can lead to long-term health problems, so it’s best to get checked early on if you have it, not to mention it’s easily treatable with antibiotic
