Dream Gifts: What Malaysian Girlfriends Secretly Want

Receiving thoughtful gifts from our partners is one of the best feelings in the world! With that being said, we still have dream gifts we fantasise about getting, though we confess they’re a little bit excessive – one can dream kan? We asked five Malaysian girlfriends to admit what their secret dream gifts were, and they sound A LOT like what we fantasised about too TBH. 1.
Surprise me with concert tickets pls! “It’s my life-long dream to catch Taylor Swift’s concert in person! If my boyfriend surprised me with not only VIP tickets but also meet-and-greet passes to see Tay Tay in the flesh, I’d literally cry until I have no more tears.” – Preeta, 29 2. Sponsor me to travel abroad with my gals! “It’s been AGES since us girls went on a trip (adulting and what not lah)! So if my boyfriend were to actually sponsor a girls’ trip and let us travel all over Europe, then I 100% know he’s the one for me. We would wine and dine, take loads of pictures, check out some of the high-end boutiques there – you name it!” – Hannah, 2
Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.
Source: malaymail - 🏆 1. / 86 Read more »
Source: Kotaku - 🏆 2. / 86 Read more »
ASUS Is Doling Out Deals & Gifts Worth RM500,000 With Every Purchase!With the holiday season just around the corner and the end of the year close at hand, ASUS has officially announced some festive deals and gifts you can get
Source: HypeMY - 🏆 10. / 63 Read more »
Source: Kotaku - 🏆 2. / 86 Read more »
Source: Kotaku - 🏆 2. / 86 Read more »
Source: fmtoday - 🏆 5. / 72 Read more »