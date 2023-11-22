Johor Sultan prioritizes defending Malaysians over MPs

Facing 'virus of division', Johor Sultan says priority as incoming Agong to defend 33 million Malaysians, not 222 MPs As tourists snub Langkawi, Auditor-General reports widespread weaknesses and irregularities in Lada’s running of resort island since 2018; PAC demands Finance Ministry explain on Nov 30 1 Utama Shopping Centre's Oversea Express offers quick, tasty meals featuring Oversea Restaurant's famous 'char siu', roast pork and braised sliced pork belly with salted fish Former BNM deputy governor: Malaysia's 'emotional' leaders more focused on 'self-glorifying' international stunts, risk antagonising economic partners According to the report, a total of RM395 million in funds allocated for 11 programmes were received, as of December 31, 2021, and funds for two programmes were channelled to entrepreneurs according to the allocations, namely the Micro Sector Business Recovery Financing Scheme (CBRM) 2.0 and the Informal Financing Scheme (SPIN 2.0





malaymail » / 🏆 1. in MY We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Johor Ruler Sultan Ibrahim pays courtesy call on Sultan of Selangor, Sultan of PerakPETALING JAYA: A woman who had been reported missing by family members two days prior was found dead in a car.

Source: staronline - 🏆 4. / 75 Read more »

Sultan Ibrahim pays courtesy call to Sultan of Selangor, Sultan of PerakJOHOR BARU, Oct 28 — Sultan of Johor, Sultan Ibrahim Almarhum Sultan Iskandar paid a courtesy call to Sultan of Selangor, Sultan Sharafuddin Idris Shah, and Sultan of Perak,...

Source: malaymail - 🏆 1. / 86 Read more »

Al-Sultan Abdullah shouldered responsibility with trust, wisdom and perfection, says Johor SultanKUALA LUMPUR, Oct 26 — The Conference of Rulers today expressed its appreciation to Yang di-Pertuan Agong Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah for shouldering...

Source: malaymail - 🏆 1. / 86 Read more »

Sultan Johor: Al-Sultan Abdullah pikul tanggungjawab penuh amanah, cukup sempurnaKUALA LUMPUR: Majlis Raja-Raja menzahirkan penghargaan kepada Yang di-Pertuan Agong Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah kerana memi...

Source: theSundaily - 🏆 25. / 51 Read more »

Johor Sultan: Al-Sultan Abdullah shouldered responsibility with trust, wisdom and perfectionKUALA LUMPUR: The Conference of Rulers today expressed its appreciation to Yang di-Pertuan Agong Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Sha...

Source: theSundaily - 🏆 25. / 51 Read more »

Sultan Ibrahim of Johor elected as 17th Agong, Sultan Nazrin of Perak as Deputy AgongKUALA LUMPUR: The Sultan of Johor Sultan Ibrahim Almarhum Sultan Iskandar has been elected as the 17th Yang di-Pertuan Agong for a five-year term, eff...

Source: theSundaily - 🏆 25. / 51 Read more »