Five Telcos to Acquire 70% Stake in Wholesale Network

DNB has announced that five telcos have executed their Share Subscription Agreement (SSA) to take up an accumulative 70% stake in the single wholesale network. The telcos will inject RM233 million each to acquire a 14% stake. The signing ceremony took place at DNB’s office at TRX Exchange 106 and it is witnessed by Communications and Digital Minister. DNB will utilize the RM233 million injection from each telco to meet its funding requirements.

The Malaysian government will retain the remaining 30% stake and hold a special share in DNB





