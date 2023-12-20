Concerns about potential headwinds in Southeast Asia's economy in 2024

Economic momentum has picked up in Q3 2023 in Southeast Asia, but there are concerns about potential headwinds in 2024. Factors weighing down 2024 forecast include slow global growth led by the United States and China, tourism bright spots losing their shine, and declining private consumption. Oxford Economics projects the Malaysian economy to grow by 4.3% in 2023. Soft export earnings are also hitting investment, especially in countries where much of industry is trade focused.





DNewsAsia » / 🏆 23. in MY We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Experts Emphasize Importance of Pet Vaccination in Achieving Rabies-Free Southeast AsiaA rabies-free Southeast Asia hinges on robust pet vaccination, heightened public awareness, and surveillance, say experts.

Source: fmtoday - 🏆 5. / 72 Read more »

Southeast Asia's Logistics Sector Thrives Amidst ChallengesThe logistics sector in Southeast Asia is experiencing remarkable growth despite challenges such as high logistics costs, disruptions in supply and demand, and economic uncertainties. The industry is adopting technology to address supply chain challenges and meet the demands of a growing market.

Source: DNewsAsia - 🏆 23. / 51 Read more »

Exploring Ho Chi Minh City: A Different Side of Southeast AsiaFor most Malaysians, travelling to other parts of Southeast Asia is the closest thing we can get to a real overseas vacation. Take Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam, for example, which this JUICE writer recently visited for the first time in his 30 years on this big blue ball. If you’ve never been to Ho Chi Minh City, let’s just say it’s nothing like Kuala Lumpur or other major cities in Southeast Asia. It’s absolutely chaotic, but also unbelievably organised.

Source: JuiceMy - 🏆 11. / 63 Read more »

Democratic Party Has No Plan B if Biden Drops Out of 2024 RaceThe Democratic Party would face a messy intraparty battle if President Joe Biden decided to halt his 2024 re-election campaign, as there is no backup plan to replace him. Despite concerns about his age and weak poll numbers, Biden remains committed to seeking a second term. The path forward would be unclear even if more Democratic candidates entered the race, as key primary ballot deadlines have already passed. Biden loyalists argue that the party does not need a backup plan to defeat potential Republican nominee Donald Trump.

Source: malaymail - 🏆 1. / 86 Read more »

Omoda E5: Fully Electric Version of Omoda 5 Crossover to Launch in 2024Omoda E5, the fully electric version of Omoda 5 crossover, will be launched in Q1 2024. It will be imported from China and there is no information about local assembly. The price is not yet announced but it is expected to compete with similar-sized EVs.

Source: paultan - 🏆 22. / 51 Read more »

2024 Proton S70 Officially LaunchedThe 2024 Proton S70 is now officially launched, earlier than the expected December date. The Proton S70 comes in four variants, and they are the Executive, Premium, Flagship and Flagship X (Standard variant name dropped).

Source: paultan - 🏆 22. / 51 Read more »