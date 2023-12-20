Water Department Takes Measures to Prevent Water Supply Issues

WATER Department staff have been asked to be more mindful of any irregularities involving the equipment at its pump-house along Jalan Sepanggar to minimise the likelihood of apartment-dwellers at Taman Seri Maju spending Christmas without tap-water. The agency is also in the midst of conducting water-balancing and pressure-calibration exercises along one part of Jalan UMS to ensure that a similar inconvenience does not befall occupants at University Apartments 1 (UA1) during the festive period.

ADVERTISEMENT A unit-owner on the upper floors at Taman Seri Maju lost his supply for several days last week, while another at UA1 was intermittently without tap-water around the same time. The Department’s technicians found the pressure of the water at the bulk meter for UA1 to be acceptable. Both consumers feared that their celebrations might be marred if these problems continued. They provided Hotline with the relevant details, including the dates when their supply was disrupted. This information was forwarded to the Departmen





