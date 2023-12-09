Government's Responsibility for the Health of Malaysians

The government needs to take special initiatives to preserve the good health of all Malaysians. The primary obligations of the government in any civilised country are to provide food, shelter, and ensure the health of its population. In Malaysia, the right to life is entrenched in our constitution. Without food, shelter and health, life is meaningless.
That is why Article 5 of the Federal Constitution does not only guarantee life and liberty but has been extended by decisions of the courts over the years to include the guarantee of a certain quality of life. In this context, “quality of life” means, among other things, that the government must also provide employment opportunities, acceptable pay, pension rights, unemployment benefits and medical care. No doubt, that is a huge responsibility. Sadly, after 66 years of independence and despite the wealth of natural resources at its disposal thanks to the blessings of the Almighty, the Malaysian government has not achieved this to an acceptable level
Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.
Source: malaymail - 🏆 1. / 86 Read more »
Source: DailyExpress_MY - 🏆 3. / 83 Read more »
MCA Vice President Expresses Concern Over Impact of Israel-Gaza Conflict on MalaysiansFollowing the ongoing conflict happening in Gaza, Malaysia has emerged as one of Palestine's biggest allies offering support, and aid whilst Malaysians have
Source: WORLDOFBUZZ - 🏆 19. / 53 Read more »
Source: technavemy - 🏆 6. / 68 Read more »
Source: staronline - 🏆 4. / 75 Read more »
Source: staronline - 🏆 4. / 75 Read more »