JPA to continue scholarships for students pursuing studies in medicine, says Armizan

KUALA LUMPUR: The Public Service Department (JPA) will continue sponsoring students to pursue studies in medicine as long as there is a need for medical professionals in the country's healthcare service, says Datuk Armizan Mohd Ali.

"The decision to continue sponsoring students in the field of healthcare, including dentistry and pharmacy, will be based on the projections submitted by the Health Ministry," he said when winding up the debate on the Supply Bill 2024 for his ministry in the Dewan Rakyat Monday (Oct 30).

He said to obtain civil servants’ input, six sessions were held involving service groups, ministries, and agencies, while ten sessions were held at the State Secretariat Office level in Penang, Terengganu, Negri Sembilan, Kedah, Perak, Pahang, Perlis, Selangor, Melaka, and Kelantan. headtopics.com

"As of Oct 25, a total of 40,422 respondents have submitted 97,706 proposals through the SSPA study portal. This means there is no such thing as selecting or sidelining specific states in this SSPA study. We will compile all of them," he said.

"The approval given is also subject to the ceiling limit allocation set for ministries by the Ministry of Finance. If there is any appeal, it can be submitted to JPA," he said.

