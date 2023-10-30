Lorry driver charged with reckless driving, causing death of 17-year-old

BATU PAHAT: A lorry driver pleaded not guilty in the Magistrate's Court here Monday (Oct 30) to a charge of reckless driving that caused the death of a fifth former on Wednesday (Oct 25)., was charged with committing the act of negligence at KM13.5 Jalan Kluang-Batu Pahat here at 7.

Earlier, Deputy Public Prosecutor Farah Wahidah Mohd Sharip proposed that the court impose a bail of RM15,000 on the accused with additional conditions besides suspending his licence according to Section 41(5) APJ.

Lawyer S. Thamarah, who represented the accused, appealed for the bail to be lowered because Norazwan has to support two wives and two children as well as his ailing parents, besides requesting that his licence not be suspended since driving a lorry is his client’s main source of income. headtopics.com

Magistrate Nurasidah A. Rahman then allowed Norazwan to be bailed at RM8,000 with one surety, with the additional condition of having to report to the nearest police station once a month until the case is resolved and to hand over his passport to the court.

