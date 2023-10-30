Chaos in Dewan Rakyat as Shahidan accuses Pakatan MP of being Israel supporter

KUALA LUMPUR: A shouting match erupted in the Dewan Rakyat after Datuk Seri Shahidan Kassim accused a Pakatan Harapan MP of supporting Israel.

"I have filed a number of (motions). Every 10 minutes a child is killed in Palestine and the death toll of Palestinians has exceeded 8,000. I ask Parliament to make its position known on this issue (Israel-Palestine) conflict and not just let one person to air their views, for example Tebrau (Jimmy Puah) who made his stance of supporting Israel known. Parliament must make its stance known on this genocide,” Shahidan (PN-Arau) said while asking the Dewan Rakyat to discuss the matter.

“Secondly he said I support Israel. That is slander. I hope Arau will retract that statement,” said Puah. Deputy Speaker Alice Lau who was presiding over the session then asked if Shahidan had any proof of Puah being an Israel supporter. headtopics.com

Shahidan, however, did not elaborate on his accusation, simply claiming that the matter has gone viral.“I have asked the Home Minister whether the requirements for the peaceful solidarity assembly could be relaxed where more solidarity assemblies could be held without the five-day notice. There is a record as I had asked this in the Dewan Rakyat,” he said.Lau then demanded for Shahidan to retract his “slanderous” accusations against Puah.

Despite repeated calls for him to retract the statement, Shahidan did not do so and the situation was defused with the House proceeding with its order of business.

